Claro Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Claro Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $560.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $567.11. 916,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $584.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

