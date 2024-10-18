Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Lauren States Sells 308 Shares

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,731. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lauren States also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Lauren States sold 309 shares of Clean Harbors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CLH opened at $256.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $261.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 10.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.5% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.89.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

