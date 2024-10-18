Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,380,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 9,790,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Insider Activity at Clearwater Analytics

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $326,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,716.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $326,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,716.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $43,144,760.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,543 shares of company stock valued at $247,145,339. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 268.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 361.0% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

CWAN opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.25, a PEG ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.62. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.