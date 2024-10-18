CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 217932 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.99.
CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.
