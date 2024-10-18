CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Raised to $77.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays raised their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $71.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 594.5% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

