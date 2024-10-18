CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Capital One Financial to Equal Weight

Capital One Financial lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Capital One Financial currently has $25.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNX. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

CNX Resources stock opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.38.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $321.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $2,010,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,794.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CNX Resources by 13.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 23,069 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 61.1% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 131,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $951,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 243.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51,490 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

