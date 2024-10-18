Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Down 6.7% in September

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 111,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned approximately 2.19% of Coda Octopus Group worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CODA opened at $8.47 on Friday. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.54.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

