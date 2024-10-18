Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Price Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,352.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

