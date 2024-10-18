Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Cohen & Steers Price Performance
NYSE:CNS opened at $105.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54. Cohen & Steers has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $110.67.
Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.
Insider Activity at Cohen & Steers
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cohen & Steers
About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.
