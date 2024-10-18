Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $105.35 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNS. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Insider Transactions at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

