Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 10.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.18. 20,656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 82,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.32.

The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Colabor Group had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of C$162.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$164.27 million.

Get Colabor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GCL shares. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Colabor Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins raised shares of Colabor Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Colabor Group Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65.

Colabor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colabor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colabor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.