CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Still a Buy?

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,464,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,065,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

COMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CommScope Stock Up 9.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CommScope by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 187,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CommScope by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 454,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 109,753 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

