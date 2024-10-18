Comparing Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR) & MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW)

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) and Cheer (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

MSP Recovery has a beta of -2.36, indicating that its share price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheer has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSP Recovery and Cheer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSP Recovery -1,162.14% -5.50% -2.37% Cheer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSP Recovery 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheer 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for MSP Recovery and Cheer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MSP Recovery and Cheer”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSP Recovery $7.51 million 2.74 -$56.35 million ($6.26) -0.02 Cheer $152.33 million 0.20 $30.48 million N/A N/A

Cheer has higher revenue and earnings than MSP Recovery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of MSP Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Cheer shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of MSP Recovery shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.7% of Cheer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cheer beats MSP Recovery on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc., doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recovery and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides LifeWallet, a scalable and expandable data ecosystem where tokenized data is stored in a platform with multiple applications, including LifeWallet EHR for hospitals, medical providers, major medical laboratories, and governmental entities that gather and store electronic health records; Chase to Pay, a real-time, or near real-time analytics driven platform that identifies the proper primary payer at the point of care; LifeChain which is in development in order to tokenize healthcare claims and patient records using blockchain technology; LifeWallet 911 which is in development for utilization by emergency service organizations; LifeWallet Legal; LifeWallet Health; and LifeWallet Sports which connected brands with college athletes. MSP Recovery, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games. The company also provides CHEERS Telepathy, an artificial intelligence content creation platform; CHEERS Open Data, a platform that provides industry solutions; CheerCar, an interactive entertainment app; CheerReal, a digital collection NFT app; and production, such as short videos, online variety shows, online drama, live stream, and Cheers series. In addition, it is developing CheerChat App, a social app; and CHEERS Metaverse, a platform to provide immersive digital experiences. The company was formerly known as Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheer Holding, Inc. in November 2023. Cheer Holding, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

