Comparing Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) & Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Eat Takeaway.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Jumia Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.30, suggesting a potential upside of 48.52%. Given Jumia Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Jumia Technologies is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -54.40% -182.98% -57.22% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jumia Technologies has a beta of 2.92, suggesting that its stock price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jumia Technologies and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $186.49 million 2.67 -$104.15 million N/A N/A Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Just Eat Takeaway.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Summary

Jumia Technologies beats Just Eat Takeaway.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, including phones, electronics, home and living, fashion, beauty, and fast-moving consumer goods; and various digital lifestyle services, such as utility bills payment, airtime recharge, gaming and entertainment, and transport ticketing, as well as financial services comprising micro-loans, insurance, and savings products. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

