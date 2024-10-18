Compass Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Compass Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,247,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after purchasing an additional 40,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,771,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $261.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.58 and a 52-week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.