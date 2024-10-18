Compass Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.1% during the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $116.51 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVS

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.