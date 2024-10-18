Compass Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Compass Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after acquiring an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

