Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,101 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.5% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 331,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $4,924,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $151.19 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $170.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $276.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVX. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.07.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

