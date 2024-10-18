Compass Wealth Management LLC Sells 850 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Compass Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 55.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,951,359.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

