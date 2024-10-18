Compass Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Compass Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE DEO opened at $137.96 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 71.37%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

