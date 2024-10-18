Compton Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Compton Financial Group LLC cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.2% of Compton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Compton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 55,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 23,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 514,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,813,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 22,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of XOM opened at $120.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.