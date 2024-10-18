Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $183.63 and traded as high as $198.96. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $198.91, with a volume of 2,255,107 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average of $183.86.

Get Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $83,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 67.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.