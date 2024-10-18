Contrasting Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) & HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO)

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) and HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cosan and HF Sinclair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Cosan alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cosan N/A N/A N/A HF Sinclair 3.80% 11.85% 6.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cosan and HF Sinclair, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cosan 0 1 0 0 2.00 HF Sinclair 0 6 7 0 2.54

Dividends

HF Sinclair has a consensus price target of $55.82, indicating a potential upside of 25.92%. Given HF Sinclair’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HF Sinclair is more favorable than Cosan.

Cosan pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. HF Sinclair pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cosan pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HF Sinclair pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HF Sinclair shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cosan has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Sinclair has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cosan and HF Sinclair”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cosan $40.34 billion 0.10 $1.13 billion $1.58 5.34 HF Sinclair $31.44 billion 0.27 $1.59 billion $8.08 5.49

HF Sinclair has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cosan. Cosan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HF Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HF Sinclair beats Cosan on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cosan

(Get Free Report)

Cosan S.A. engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants. Its Compass segment distributes piped natural gas to industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, and cogeneration customers; and develops infrastructure projects in a regasification terminal, offshore gas pipeline, and thermal generation projects utilizing natural gas, as well as commercialization of electricity and natural gas. The company’s Moove segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Comma brand. Its Rumo segment provides logistics services for rail transportation, port storage, and loading of goods, including grains and sugar; and leases locomotives, wagons, and another railroad equipment, as well as operates containers. The company’s Radar segment manages agricultural property. It operates in Brazil, England, France, Spain and Portugal, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay, the United States, Asia, and internationally. Cosan S.A. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, the company supplies fuels to approximately 1,500 independent Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at approximately 300 additional locations. Further, it produces base oils and other specialized lubricants; and provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum sector. HF Sinclair Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.