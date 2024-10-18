Cordant Inc. Buys 1,093 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cordant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2,732.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $535.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $517.12 and a 200-day moving average of $498.18. The company has a market cap of $484.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.