Cordant Inc. Purchases 767 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Cordant Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.32 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.