Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 855.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,539,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390,083 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,736,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,825,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,011,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,698,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $182.22.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

