Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $128.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.18. The firm has a market cap of $186.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PM

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.