Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 72,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,255,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 33,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GRPM opened at $119.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The stock has a market cap of $414.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

