Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in American Express by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 52.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Shares of AXP opened at $285.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $205.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.91 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

