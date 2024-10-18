Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 96.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $98.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

