Coty (NYSE:COTY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Coty Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:COTY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Covea Finance raised its position in Coty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Covea Finance now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Coty by 16.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 26,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Coty by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 1,798.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,847,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,021 shares during the period. 42.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

