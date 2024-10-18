Coty’s (COTY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.15.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Coty had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 10.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 92,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

