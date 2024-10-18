Covenant Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Covenant has a market cap of $1.41 million and $14,288.17 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covenant token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Covenant Token Profile

Covenant launched on November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Covenant is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covenant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

