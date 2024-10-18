Creditcoin (CTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.64 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000597 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $156.17 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 382,085,684 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

