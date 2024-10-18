Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.28 and last traded at $57.62, with a volume of 24743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.63.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,337.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $785,306.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,337.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,277,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,912.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,466 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,956. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

