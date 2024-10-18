Critical Contrast: Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI) & Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Scinai Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SCNI – Get Free Report) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Scinai Immunotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scinai Immunotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Halozyme Therapeutics 0 4 5 0 2.56

Earnings & Valuation

Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $60.44, indicating a potential upside of 15.62%. Given Halozyme Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halozyme Therapeutics is more favorable than Scinai Immunotherapeutics.

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scinai Immunotherapeutics $284,000.00 5.93 -$6.50 million ($261.70) -0.01 Halozyme Therapeutics $873.30 million 7.62 $281.59 million $2.42 21.60

Halozyme Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Scinai Immunotherapeutics. Scinai Immunotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Halozyme Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Scinai Immunotherapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Scinai Immunotherapeutics and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scinai Immunotherapeutics N/A N/A -107.47% Halozyme Therapeutics 38.62% 195.80% 21.07%

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Scinai Immunotherapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases in Israel. It has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications. The company was formerly known as BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and changed its name to Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. in September 2023. Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. It offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous (SC) fluid administration for achieving hydration to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in SC urography and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents; rilpivirine, cabotegravir, and N6LS BNAB for the treatment of HIV; ocrelizumab for multiple sclerosis; XYOSTED, an injection for SC administration of testosterone replacement therapy; and ATRS-1902, a proprietary drug device combination product. The company also provides Herceptin (trastuzumab), Herceptin Hylecta, and Phesgo to treat breast cancer; Mabthera SC for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia; HYQVIA to treat primary immunodeficiency disorders; and DARZALEX for patients with amyloidosis, smoldering myeloma, and multiple myeloma. In addition, it offers Epinephrine Injection to treat allergic reactions; nivolumab+relatlimab and ANTI-TIM3 for the treatment of solid tumors; ARGX-117 for multifocal motor neuropathy; atezolizumab; nivolumab; afgartigimod; teriparatide injections; and OTREXUP, a SC methotrexate injection for adults with severe active rheumatoid arthritis and severe recalcitrant psoriasis, as well as children with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Further, the company provides ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue; ARGX-113; and ARGX-117 to treat severe autoimmune diseases in multifocal motor neuropathy. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

