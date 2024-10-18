Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle updated its FY24 guidance to $6.97 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.910-7.020 EPS.

Crown Castle Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $111.75 on Friday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

