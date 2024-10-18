Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $98.06 and last traded at $97.01, with a volume of 476304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.84.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.07.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 28.82%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Crown by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

