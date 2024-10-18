Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.52. Crown also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.250-6.350 EPS.

NYSE:CCK opened at $93.80 on Friday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.07.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,506 shares of company stock worth $3,392,349. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

