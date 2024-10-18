Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

CYRX stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 27,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $360.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryoport announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 49.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,167 shares of company stock valued at $60,363. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cryoport by 73.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cryoport during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cryoport by 294.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cryoport by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

