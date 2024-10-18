Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Cue Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.96.
Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 142.93% and a negative net margin of 566.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cue Biopharma will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.
Cue Biopharma Company Profile
Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.
