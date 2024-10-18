Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Cut by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up 1.2% of Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1,414.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 76,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,383,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 178.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.25.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $362.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $194.46 and a 12-month high of $366.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

