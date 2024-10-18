Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $304.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $304.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CW. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $318.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.75.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.8 %

CW opened at $365.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $194.46 and a 12 month high of $366.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after purchasing an additional 64,619 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.