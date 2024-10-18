CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.050-1.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.700. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.05-1.10 EPS.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.75. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

