CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69. CVS Health also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.75. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Truist Financial raised their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

