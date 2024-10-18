CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYBR. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $295.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.85. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -461.95 and a beta of 1.12.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $109,466,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,630,000 after buying an additional 358,602 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $67,736,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,145,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 160,269 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

