Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.01 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,901.11% and a negative net margin of 21,963.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.60) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 9.18% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

