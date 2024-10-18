DA Davidson Expects Reduced Earnings for Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fulton Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Fulton Financial’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.00 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

FULT has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $18.50 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.73. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 22,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 143,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

