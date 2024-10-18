Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 480 ($6.27) price objective on the stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 340 ($4.44) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of GBX 310 ($4.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 436 ($5.69). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 351.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 355.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £741.47 million, a P/E ratio of 1,079.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Dalata Hotel Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,030.30%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.