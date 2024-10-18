Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.89, but opened at $18.99. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 162,654 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DQ. HSBC upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Daiwa America upgraded Daqo New Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Daqo New Energy from $38.40 to $34.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised shares of Daqo New Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.50 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 12,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

