Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 394.44, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,771.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $290,250.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $22,939,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,928 shares of company stock worth $63,079,091 in the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,431,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,485,000 after purchasing an additional 171,693 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,486,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,487,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,068,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after purchasing an additional 172,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,054,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

